MANILA, Ark. (AP) — Geologists say an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 rattled northeastern Arkansas.

A report from the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a depth of about 10 miles and was centered just southeast of Manila in Mississippi County. The local sheriff’s department said no damage or injuries were reported in the Sunday morning temblor.

Manila is near the New Madrid fault line along the Mississippi River. Beginning in late 1811, a series of powerful earthquakes occurred along the fault line, including one with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.