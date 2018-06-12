KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A small, twin-engine plane skidded off a runway while landing at Key West International Airport.
Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said in an email that the plane experienced landing gear failure during the Tuesday morning landing. Two people aboard the Beechcraft plane were not injured.
The runway is closed while authorities move the airplane.
Clark says a Delta Airlines flight was delayed due to the incident.
