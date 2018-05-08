ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — No injuries were reported when a small plane made an emergency landing at the airport in the northern South Dakota city of Aberdeen.
The American News reports that the pilot of the fixed wing, single-engine plane landed safely Monday after experiencing a drop in engine power.
A mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 near the airport and a portion of another area road were closed during the emergency landing.
The Maule M-7-235 plane is registered to a man from Harrisonburg, Virginia. It wasn’t immediately clear who was flying it.
___
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com