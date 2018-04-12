FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people escaped serious injury when the small plane they were flying in had a fuel problem and landed in a central Indiana field.

The single-engine plane made the landing Wednesday in Johnson County. The sheriff’s office says the fuel problem prompted the pilot to land in the farm field. Both people aboard the plane were able to get out and only cuts and bruises were reported.

The plane landed on its belly in the field without landing gear being deployed, but stayed upright. The crash is under investigation.