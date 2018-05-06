CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a pilot was injured when his small airplane crashed upon landing at a Tennessee airport.
Clarksville police spokesman Lt. Steve Warren says in a statement the accident involving a Cessna 182 happened Sunday at the Clarksville Regional Airport.
Warren says the plane went through a perimeter fence after touching down. It came to rest on the shoulder of a road and blocked one lane of traffic.
Warren says the pilot is believed to be the only occupant and has injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.
It wasn’t immediately known where the flight originated.