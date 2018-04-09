Share story

By
The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane has crashed and burst into flames on a suburban Phoenix golf course but there’s no word yet on what happened to those aboard.

However, authorities say nobody on the ground was hurt.

The Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says it’s unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.

