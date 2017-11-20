SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane crashed into a San Jose house, injuring all three on board, but no one on the ground.

The Mercury News reports the pilot had just taken off from nearby Reid-Hillview airport Sunday afternoon when he reported a system failure. He was turning back when the plane crashed into the home’s front converted garage.

Only the nose of the plane breached the front room, but the exterior wall buckled under the force of it. The wings stopped the plane from sliding deeper into the house.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort says the small plane was traveling 30 mph and 50 mph, not much faster than a vehicle.

HE says as many as 13 people live in the house but that most of them weren’t home.

