MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in a wooded area of Long Island.
According to Newsday , Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron says it appears there was one occupant when the plane went down at around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Melville.
A witness said she saw a small vintage plane spinning in the air and heading down and then heard a loud sound.
A photo from the scene shows thick black smoke and raging orange flames. Only a small white and red section of the plane was visible.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com