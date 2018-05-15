KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A small plane flying in bad weather in Nepal’s mountainous northwest crashed Wednesday, killing both pilots on board, officials said.

The plane took off from a mountain airstrip carrying cargo and lost contact with the tower a few minutes later, according to police official Suresh Bikram Shah.

Shah said the plane was flying in bad weather and much of the mountain terrain was covered in fog.

The wreckage was found on the banks of a river at Bahunkhare, located about 500 kilometers (312 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

The plane belonging to domestic carrier Makalu Airlines was mostly used for flying food and other supplies in the mountainous region.

Shah said the bodies had been recovered and arrangements were being made to bring them back.