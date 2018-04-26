HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two men were injured when a single-engine plane they were in crashed in a field west of Portland near Hillsboro.
Authorities say the crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. and that firefighters had to cut the men out of the plane.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven told the Oregonian/OregonLive that the men were conscious when crews arrived.
One man was taken by helicopter to a hospital while the other was taken by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No further information was immediately released.