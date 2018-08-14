NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a fatal plane crash in eastern Oregon killed two people including a retired Idaho doctor.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old William J. Watts and 70-year-old Mihoko Matsuda Nelsen were identified as the two passengers killed when a small passenger airplane nosedived into a hay field in Baker City on Saturday.
Dr. Charles Davis with the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group told the Idaho Press in an emailed statement that Nelsen was a neurologist with the group who practiced in Saint Al’s facilities in Nampa and Fruitland before retiring about a year ago.
Authorities say Watts was piloting the plane that left from Caldwell.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com