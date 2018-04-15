Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — No one was seriously hurt when a single-engine plane with three people crashed landed on the east side of Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Police say the Cessna 210 crossed a four-lane street and went over a guardrail but didn’t hit any vehicles.

One of the people on the plane was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

