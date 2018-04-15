COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — No one was seriously hurt when a single-engine plane with three people crashed landed on the east side of Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Police say the Cessna 210 crossed a four-lane street and went over a guardrail but didn’t hit any vehicles.
One of the people on the plane was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest