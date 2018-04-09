SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Police say a small plane was destroyed after it caught on fire while it was inside a hanger at a Spanish Fork airport.
Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson says the single-engine plane caught fire in a hanger at the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport late Saturday.
He says after the fire, the plane was practically reduced to its wings.
He estimates the fire caused $300,000 worth of damage.
According to a preliminary police report, a battery charger connected to the plane appears to be the cause of the fire.
Anderson says the fire remains under investigation.