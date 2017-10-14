CABOT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school board says it could save a small high school by converting it into an agricultural magnet school that would attract out-of-state students.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Cabot School Board will decide by Monday whether to pursue such an option to keep the 55-student high school operating.

Members of a school board working group say a federal development fund could support the project. The federal government had awarded Cabot Creamery funding with the stipulation that the money be repaid to the community and not the government.

Out-of-state students would be charged $45,500 per year under the plan.

The school board could also decide Monday to close the high school. It would then ask voters to approve joining a high school district with Walden, Waterford and Barnet.