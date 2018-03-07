PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a small fire believed to be due to contraband prompted evacuation of part of a western Pennsylvania county jail and sent a guard to a hospital.

Allegheny County officials said the blaze at the county jail broke out at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday within a cell and is “believed to have been started by contraband in that cell.”

All 80 inmates of the pod were evacuated to another area of the jail and guards had the fire out before Pittsburgh firefighters arrived.

One corrections officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No inmates were injured.

The jail was put on lockdown as the fire department ventilates the pod, after which officials said inmates would be moved back and the jail would resume normal operations.