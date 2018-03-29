NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says a small fire in an electrical closet is to blame for smoke that briefly caused the evacuation of the World Trade Center Oculus (AHK’-yoo-luhs) and interrupted PATH train service between New York and New Jersey.

New York City officials said at 8:40 a.m. Thursday that service was suspended on the Newark-World Trade Center and the Hoboken-World Trade Center lines.

Police directed people getting off the nearby subway to go into the street instead of the Oculus mall and transit hub, where there was a slight smell of smoke. They were allowed to enter shortly after 9 a.m.