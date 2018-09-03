EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters from Eagle, Meridian and Star put out a small grass fire Sunday evening.
KBOI-TV reports that investigators believe the fire, which burned just over an acre, was started by someone who was target shooting.
Eagle Fire says that no structures were lost in the fire, and that crews made quick work of the flames.

Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com