OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A small earthquake has been recorded in the Oklahoma City metro area.
A U.S. Geological Survey preliminary report says a 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:46 a.m. about 11 miles (18 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.
No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many of the temblors have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations and state regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline