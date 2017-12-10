FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake has hit central Alaska.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquake struck at 3:28 a.m. Sunday and its epicenter was 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Manley Hot Springs, which has fewer than 100 residents.
The earthquake had a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).
There are no reports of damage.
