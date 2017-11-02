PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Police in a small Louisiana city are reporting its first homicide of 2017.

The Advocate reports 28-year-old Fatrell Queen was found shot dead early Thursday in his bedroom closet at a home in Port Allen. Police Chief Esdron Brown said neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

Brown said Queen’s killing is the first reported in Port Allen all year. The city of roughly 5,100 people is located about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge.

Brown said the home where Queen was killed belongs to his mother, but Queen had been living there. He said police found no signs of forced entry.

No arrests were immediately reported Thursday.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com