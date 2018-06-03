COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A pair of siblings is being credited with saving a small child from drowning in a lake at Colorado Springs.
Police say the incident occurred Saturday afternoon while the child, who was under 5 years old, was playing at Prospect Lake with several other children when their guardian left to get something from the car.
KKTV reports a nearby teenager noticed the child face down in the water and raced into the lake to pull the child out while the teen’s sister called 911 and then administered CPR.
Police say the child is expected to recover.
The incident remains under investigation.
___
Information from: KKTV-TV, http://www.kktv.com/