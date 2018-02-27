HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball player and two other teens have been accused of taking part in a campus shooting that wounded two people.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 19-year-old Jabbar Singleton, 18-year-old Herbert Joseph Jr. and 19-year-old Jacoby Senegal were arrested for the Friday shooting and identified Monday. University Police Department Director Harold Todd says the shooting was an isolated incident.

SLU Athletic Director Jay Artigues tells WVUE-TV that Singleton has been suspended indefinitely from the team for disciplinary reasons. Singleton is accused of illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm on school property. Joseph and Senegal are charged with two counts each of attempted murder, among other charges.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.