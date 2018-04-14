LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president has set early parliamentary elections for June 3 after the prime minister resigned last month.
Borut Pahor on Saturday also formally signed a decree dissolving parliament to pave the way for the vote.
Pahor called an early vote because Prime Minister Miro Cerar stepped down unexpectedly over a top court’s ruling in a key railway project.
Cerar’s center-left government has faced a wave of public sector strikes and protests despite economic growth in the small European Union nation.
President Pahor has urged a “tolerant atmosphere without hate speech” in the race.
Slovenia is the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.