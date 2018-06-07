LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s right-wing leader, whose party won most votes at last weekend’s parliamentary election, says he will try to form a coalition government even though most parliamentary groups have ruled out an alliance with him.

Former prime minister Janez Jansa met Thursday with President Borut Pahor, who formally appoints the prime minister-designate. Jansa says: “I will try to form a coalition for Slovenia.”

Jansa’s anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party won 25 percent of the vote on Sunday, which means he must gain support from other parties in the 90-member parliament to become the prime minister.

Several moderate groups that have made it into the assembly, however, are more likely to form a coalition of their own.

Jansa’s election success reflects a surge in right-wing populism in central and eastern Europe.