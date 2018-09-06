LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian police say they have arrested two people for paramilitary activity after video footage and photos surfaced on social media of a group of armed, masked men led by a right-wing former presidential candidate.

Police said Thursday that they were searching five houses in the northeastern area around the town of Maribor in the Stajerska region where the group was filmed.

The video showing several dozen masked men training in a field in military-like outfits and holding axes and rifles has sparked condemnation in the small European Union nation.

Nationalist politician Andrej Sisko has said the armed men were guards of the Stajerska region.

Local media say Sisko was arrested in Thursday’s raid, but police haven’t confirmed this. The suspects face charges of “inciting violent change of constitutional order.”