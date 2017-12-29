LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Diplomatic tensions have flared up between Slovenia and Croatia in a long-standing border dispute.
Slovenia has said that, starting this weekend, it will implement an international arbitration ruling made in June that grants Slovenia unhindered access to the Adriatic Sea, among other things. In a diplomatic note to Croatia on Friday, Slovenia protested against what it described as 1,400 sea border violations by Croatia since June.
Croatia rejects the ruling by the Netherlands-based panel. In its own note on Thursday, it had urged Slovenia to refrain from unilateral moves.
No major incidents have been reported in the border dispute. Croatian fishermen have reported being stopped by Slovenia’s patrol boats.
