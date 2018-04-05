BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Tens of thousands are rallying across Slovakia in a new wave of anti-government protests amid a political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee.
The protesters in the capital and elsewhere are demanding a thorough and independent investigation into the Feb.21 shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.
Prime Minister Robert Fico’s three-party coalition stepped down following large street protests sparked by the slayings. Kuciak was investigating possible widespread government corruption.
President Andrej Kiska swore in a new Cabinet comprised of the same three parties in Fico’s government and led by Peter Pellegrini, previously the deputy prime minister.
The demonstrators particularly expressed their distrust in the national police chief, Tibor Gaspar, and want him replaced, something Kiska has also supported.