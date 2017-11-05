BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s neo-Nazi parliamentary party has suffered a blow after its chairman failed to get re-elected as the head of a regional government.
Marian Kotleba heads People’s Party Our Slovakia, which openly admires the Nazi puppet state that the country was during World War II. Party members use Nazi salutes, consider NATO a terror group and want the country out of the alliance and the European Union.
Four years ago, Kotleba shocked the country by winning in the central region of Banska Bystrica.
The Slovak Statistics Office said Sunday that independent candidate Jan Lunter won the region with 48.5 percent of the vote, comprehensively beating Kotleba, who received 23.2 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Needles, rats and 2 a.m. rants: A homeless camp next to my yard | My Take
In an unprecedented move, most ruling coalition and opposition parties agreed to support Lunter to get a chance to defeat Kotleba.