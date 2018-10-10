BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An official says a military training aircraft has crashed in central Slovakia.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Danka Capakova says the Czech-made L-39 Albatros plane crashed in an uninhabited area north of the central city of Zvolen on Wednesday afternoon.
Capakova says the two pilots ejected safely.
She says no more information is immediately available.
