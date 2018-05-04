IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Fall Zoo officials say their sloth bear cub will be leaving for an Arkansas zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan.

Idaho Falls Zoo Education Curator Sunny Katseanes says Pabu the sloth bear cub was born at the Idaho Falls Zoo in November 2016.

She describes Pabu as a mischievous cub who loves to eat and has “quite a sweet tooth.”

KPVI-TV reports he will be moved to the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas to participate in the Species Survival Plan which aims to save potentially endangered species by moving animals for breeding purposes.

Although the Idaho Falls Zoo is small, Katseanes says they have about 47 different species that participate in the program.

Zoo staff say Pabu’s rambunctious personality will be missed.

___

