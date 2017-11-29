SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Slidell teenager has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle he was driving.

The chase started about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer tried to pull over a 2013 Lexus R35, which didn’t have its headlights on.

Officials said the driver, later identified as a 14-year-old boy, lead officers on a chase before crashing head-on with a vehicle, injuring that driver.

The boy fled but was arrested by Slidell K-9 Officer Quest and his handler. The boy, who was not identified, was treated at an area hospital before being transferred to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, where he’s being held on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer by violence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and negligent injury.