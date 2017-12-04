ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman who says she fell asleep while driving crashed into a Florida home.
Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes says 60-year-old Ana Perez was cited for careless driving on Monday morning.
She told troopers that she fell asleep while driving her 2009 Infiniti. She went off the road and hit a mailbox before crashing into the garage of a home near Orlando.
No one inside the house injured. Montes said the driver was not injured but her passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No further details were immediately available.