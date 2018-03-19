MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A woman sleeping in her bedroom was killed after a car slammed into her house east of Los Angeles.
KTLA-TV reports that 47-year-old Sophia Zapien was asleep in her Moreno Valley home when a car hit the bedroom around 5:30 a.m. Monday, killing her instantly.
The car’s driver is not believed to have been impaired and wasn’t hurt in the crash. He was detained but no other details about him were released.
Neighbor Sheryl Henry says the car was so deep in the house she couldn’t even see it.
Zapien’s aunt, Rosie Sandoval, says the impact of the car was so hard, everything in the bedroom was hurled against the opposite wall.
She says her niece was “a wonderful young woman,” and she hopes she didn’t experience any pain.
Information from: KTLA-TV, http://ktla.trb.com/