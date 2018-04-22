FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Players, fans and families have donated thousands of cases of water for Flint, Michigan, while attending a basketball tournament in Indiana.
The weekend effort in Fishers comes two weeks after Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder ended free water distribution in Flint, which is recovering from lead contamination. A judge on Friday declined to reverse that decision.
Teams from Flint participated in the AAU basketball tournament. Josh Helvie, a tournament organizer, tells the Indianapolis Star that he encouraged people to bring water.
The response has been tremendous. Businesses are offering trucks to get the water to Michigan. Flint coach Chris McLavish says he’s “speechless.” He says it shows “people can come together.”
Tests show water quality has improved in Flint, but many residents still don’t trust it.