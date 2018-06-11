CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The family of a slain University of Virginia student has withdrawn a $29.5 million wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, who was convicted of killing her.

The Daily Progress reports a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge’s ruling Monday terminates the civil suit against George Huguely but leaves open the possibility that Yeardley Love’s family can refile it.

Family attorney Jeffrey Stedman says a new case is “possible.”

Matt Green, an attorney for Huguely, asked the judge to delay a ruling on the motion, but the judge declined.

Love’s mother, Sharon Love, filed the suit after Huguely was convicted in 2012 of second-degree murder in her daughter’s 2010 death. Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence in prison.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial on July 30.