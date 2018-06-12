ARMADA, Mich. (AP) — An eastern Michigan high school left a chair empty at commencement in memory of a 14-year-old girl who was killed four years ago.

The Times Herald reports that Armada Area Schools also presented an honorary diploma to April Millsap’s mother. April would have graduated last week with the class of 2018. Jennifer Millsap accepted her daughter’s diploma in a special ceremony at the June 4 commencement.

Jennifer Millsap says she’s touched by the school’s effort to remember her daughter.

Armada Area Schools Superintendent Michael Musary says the idea originated from the students.

James VanCallis was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison without parole for killing April along Macomb Orchard Trail in Armada two years prior. A court denied VanCallis’ appeal in January.

