COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a slain Ohio State University Student has sued Ohio’s prison agency and a residential facility where her killer lived claiming they didn’t adequately supervise him.
The lawsuit filed Monday by the family of Reagan Tokes with the Ohio Court of Claims seeks damages from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and NISRE Inc., a private company that operates the facility where 29-year-old Brian Golsby lived after completing a six-year sentence for attempted rape.
The 21-year-old Tokes’ body was found in a Grove City park near Columbus in February 2017.
Golsby was sentenced to multiple life sentences in March after a jury found him guilty of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
A department of correction spokeswoman declined to comment about the suit. Messages were left with NISRE.