WASHINGTON — A Georgia man got off a bus outside the Pentagon Tuesday and “immediately, without provocation” stabbed a Pentagon police officer and struggled with him, the FBI said Wednesday.

During the melee, Austin Lanz shot Officer George Gonzalez with the officer’s service weapon and then turned the gun on himself, the FBI said. Other Pentagon police officers then “engaged” Lanz, who died at the scene.

The account released Wednesday afternoon was the first detailed description of the encounter, which prompted a lockdown of the Pentagon and drew a massive response from police and fire agencies.

The FBI statement did not shed light on what prompted the attack and the agency said the investigation into the incident was ongoing. The FBI said a bystander also was hurt, but suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated and released from a hospital.

The FBI confirmed that the suspect in the incident was Lanz, 27, who most recently was a resident of Acworth, Ga. Lanz had previously tried to enlist in the Marines, but was not accepted.

Officials at the Pentagon Force Protection Agency earlier on Wednesday identified the slain police officer as George Gonzalez, 37. He had been promoted twice and attained the rank of senior officer in 2020.

Officials said Gonzalez had served previously with the U.S. Army and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

Two law enforcement officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to comment on an investigation that they were not authorized to discuss publicly, said Tuesday that there was nothing to indicate terrorism was a motive.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse on Tuesday said the officer was attacked on the Metro bus platform shortly before 10:40 a.m., shots were fired, and there were “several casualties.” Kusse said the motive for the attack was under investigation by the FBI. He said authorities were not seeking additional suspects.

On Tuesday, an Associated Press reporter near the Pentagon heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot, according to the news service. Another Associated Press journalist heard police yelling “shooter,” the news outlet reported.

Later Tuesday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency announced that the officer had died.

A Brooklyn native, Gonzalez joined the Pentagon force in 2018. In a statement, officials with the force said he took the mission of “protecting those who protect our nation” to heart.

Gonzalez was a “die-hard Yankees fan” and graduated from New York City’s Canarsie High School. He later worked at the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Administration before landing at the Pentagon’s police agency.

In a statement, officials described him as gregarious and said he was “well-liked and respected by his fellow officers.”

Gonzalez also served in Army artillery as a cannon crew member, with time on active duty from April 2003 to November 2005, and in the Army Reserve from November 2005 to March 2011. He left the service as a sergeant, and deployed to Iraq from August 2004 to July 2005, said Lt. Col. Gabriel Ramirez, an Army spokesman.

Among his military awards, Gonzalez received an Army Commendation Medal and a Korean Defense Service Medal, indicating that in addition to his time in Iraq, he served a stint in South Korea.

Lanz had tried to enlist in the military himself. On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marine Corps released a statement saying Lanz attempted to enlist the Marine Corps on Oct. 9, 2012, but was “administratively separated on Nov. 2, 2012 and never earned the title Marine.”

Lanz was charged with first-degree burglary and trespassing on April 24 in Cobb County, according to online court records.

The same day, Lanz was also charged in a separate case with two counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, terroristic threats, riot in a penal institution, criminal damage and obstruction of law enforcement, online court records show.

On May 12, a judge granted Lanz bond in both cases. His bond was set at $8,500 in the first case and $30,000 in the second case.

As a condition of his release, Lanz was ordered to stay away from drugs and alcohol and not possess firearms. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and not have contact with three people, online court records indicate. Those people did not return requests for comment.

A judge also found that there was probable cause to transfer a number of the counts in the second case to the Cobb County Superior Court for further prosecution, online court records show, but the counts of riot in a penal institution and felony terroristic threats were dropped.

Both cases were pending at the time of the shooting at the Pentagon.

An attorney for Lanz did not immediately return calls for comment about his criminal cases in Cobb Count nor did Lanz’s relatives immediately return calls. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia confirmed that Lanz was in custody in April 2021, but it referred all other questions about his case to the FBI.

On Wednesday, Gerald Neill Jr., president of the D.C. FOP Lodge #1, said Gonzalez’s slaying and other recent violent incidents that have involved law enforcement officers in the region are concerning.

“A lot of people felt it was a safe police department,” Neill said, of the Pentagon police force. “We tell them it’s not. You wear a uniform that says ‘police.’ It’s not safe.”

Gonzalez was not a member of the District of Columbia FOP group, which has about 8,000 members.

Neill said many of his group’s members are worried and feeling stressed.

“There’s a dehumanization of police across the country and that’s hurt these officers,” Neill said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also issued condolences in a statement. He ordered flags at the Pentagon to half-staff to honor the slain officer.

“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis,” Austin said. “He and his fellow officers are members of the Pentagon family, and known to us all as professional, skilled and brave.”

The violence occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center, which is on the east side of the Pentagon and is the largest transit hub in Northern Virginia, according to the Defense Department. With a Metrorail station and bus routes from numerous transit agencies passing through the hub, it is a key stop in the Washington region for commuters headed to and from the Virginia suburbs. The transit center has 13 bus bays on the upper level and 11 on the lower level.

The Washington Post’s Julie Tate and Martin Weil contributed to this report.