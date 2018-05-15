NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A playground is being named in honor of a Massachusetts police officer killed in the line of duty.

The Standard-Times reports that the New Bedford School Committee on Monday approved a proposal to name the playground after Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon.

Gannon, promoted posthumously to sergeant, grew up in New Bedford near the Campbell Elementary School where the new playground is being constructed. His mother taught music to special needs students at Campbell and his parents still live in the neighborhood.

Mayor Jon Mitchell says he hopes Gannon’s legacy will inspire children throughout the city.

The 32-year-old Gannon was shot last month while serving an arrest warrant at a Barnstable home.

The suspect, described as a career criminal, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder.

