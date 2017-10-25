NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City man whose death is being investigated as a homicide was believed to have information about a 2016 killing.

North Kansas City Police Maj. James Bagley says officers were responding to a shots fired call early Monday when they found 19-year-old Zachary Thomas Murphy, of Gladstone, dead on the front porch of an apartment building. The Kansas City Star reports that no suspect information is available.

Murphy was a person of interest in the September 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Logan Minton, of Riverside, in North Kansas City. Investigators said they believed he had information about who may have shot Minton but refused to cooperate with investigators.

Authorities believe that Minton was abducted in Kansas City before the shooting. Minton’s death remains unsolved.

