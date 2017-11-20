HONOLULU (AP) — The family of the Marine who was stabbed to death in Waikiki last month wants the 16-year-old suspect to be tried as an adult.

KHON2-TV reported Monday that the family of 23-year-old Sgt. William Brown wrote a letter urging prosecutors to try the teen as an adult.

Brown was buried last week with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Police say the Tennessee native was fatally stabbed Oct. 21 at the corner of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian avenues.

Police say an argument between Brown and the suspect turned physical, ending in the stabbing.

Brown’s family says the suspect is set to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday, which would have been Brown’s 24th birthday.

