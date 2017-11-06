TOPEKA, Kan. — The death certificate for a black man killed by Topeka police in September says he died from gunshot wounds to his back.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that it obtained a copy of Dominique White’s death certificate Saturday. The document isn’t a public record.
Topeka police said initially that White was shot after a struggle and that at least one shot struck his chest.
The department declined to discuss the death certificate Monday and referred questions to Lawrence police, who described the investigation as “ongoing.”
Most Read Stories
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Warmer temps ahead in Seattle area after that unusually early blast of cold, snow
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office will review the investigative report once it’s completed.
A group demanding to know what happened has been camping since Thursday in front of the law enforcement headquarters in Topeka.