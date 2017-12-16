FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legislative seat formerly held by a Republican Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself following sexual assault allegations will likely be filled with a special election.

Dan Johnson was a Republican member of the Legislature from the 49th district, which includes portions of Bullitt County just south of Louisville. Johnson was first elected in 2016 and was halfway through his first term in office.

State law requires the seat to be filled by a special election. The governor orders the election if the Legislature is not in session. The presiding officer of the House orders the election if the Legislature is in session.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has not yet called for a special election. The Kentucky General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Jan. 2.