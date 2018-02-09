LONDON (AP) — The mother of slain hostage James Foley says she wants two British men who were part of the Islamic State cell that killed her son to be tried and imprisoned for the rest of their lives.
Diane Foley welcomed the capture of the men who were part of a group known as “The Beatles” because of their British accents.
Foley told the BBC on Friday that the arrests announced Thursday won’t bring her son back, but “hopefully it protects others from this kind of crime.”
She says “their crimes are beyond imagination. They really have not done anything good in the world, so I think they need to spend the rest of their life being held.”
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- Seattle to vacate hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana convictions, dismiss charges
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
James Foley was killed on Aug. 19, 2014, after being held hostage for several months.