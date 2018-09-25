KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — SkyWest Airlines is taking a look at offering commercial air service out of Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport.
The Herald and News reported Tuesday that the Utah-based airline says it will assess the market for possible service this summer but it has not made any commitments.
The potential exists for nonstop service to San Francisco, but flights to Portland are not under discussion at this time.
The small airport has struggled to retain regional carriers such as SkyWest and PenAir.
PenAir resumed commercial air service in 2015 but had to leave two years later due to cost cutting.
The airport had to cancel a multi-million dollar hangar project recently.
A half-million dollar project to repair a taxiway is ongoing.
Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com