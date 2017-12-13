RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — SkyWest Airlines has submitted a proposal looking to compete against Denver Air Connection for the Riverton Regional Airport’s air service contract in the 2018 fiscal year.
Air Service Task Force Chair Missy White says because of funding constraints, the city will only be able move forward with one airline.
The Ranger reports that Denver Air began operating in Riverton in July 2016 and has begun to see an increase in its boarding numbers.
In November, 517 people flew with Denver Air in Riverton, beating the 488-passenger record that the airline had set in October.
As of Tuesday, the airline has flown 4,085 passengers out of Riverton in 2017, falling short of the 10,000-passenger requirement for the airport to receive a $1 million federal grant.
Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com