LODI, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a skydiver is dead after her parachute failed to deploy over California’s Central Valley.
The Federal Aviation Administration tells KCRA-TV the woman was using her own equipment when the jump took place from Skydive Lodi Parachute Center on Sunday.
The FAA will try to determine whether the parachute was properly packed.
Information from: KCRA-TV.