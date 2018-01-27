SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a German tourist got stuck in a tree while skydiving in Florida.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the 60-year-old man ended up in a 20-foot tree at Donald MacDonald Park Friday afternoon. The park is just west of a Skydive Sebastian drop zone and the Sebastian Municipal Airport.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says the man was removed from the tree and taken to a nearby hospital. Officials say he sustained injuries to his face and head.

