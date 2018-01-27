SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a German tourist got stuck in a tree while skydiving in Florida.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the 60-year-old man ended up in a 20-foot tree at Donald MacDonald Park Friday afternoon. The park is just west of a Skydive Sebastian drop zone and the Sebastian Municipal Airport.
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says the man was removed from the tree and taken to a nearby hospital. Officials say he sustained injuries to his face and head.
___
Most Read Stories
- Beer, burgers and haircuts: Seattle hits new high for cost of living, and it's not just housing | FYI Guy
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Take a look inside Amazon’s Spheres as they get set to open
- 10 Underappreciated Things in the Northwest That Could Kill You | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'If you no speak English': email to Vietnamese man in Seattle sparks emotional response over language discrimination
Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com