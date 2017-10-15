WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a skydiver has died in a parachute accident in White City northeast Medford.
KTVL reports that witnesses told deputies the man appeared to lose control of the parachute Sunday afternoon as he approached the planned landing zone and spiraled to the ground.
Deputies went to the scene of the parachuting accident in the 6800-block of Antioch Road.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the man Sunday.
___
Information from: KTVL-TV, http://www.ktvl.com/